Jackacuda‘s owners have moved the popular local restaurant from HarborWalk Village to Emerald Coast Parkway and the former home of Cuvee Kitchen + WIne Bar.

DESTIN — Where there were two, now there's just one.

A local restaurant shuffle last week saw the owners of popular local restaurant Jackacuda's Seafood & Sushi leave their location at HarborWalk Village for a (sort of) new spot across town at 36120 Emerald Coast Parkway.

It's the same location as the recently-closed Cuvee Kitchen + Wine Bar, which was also owned by Jackacuda's owners Christopher Ruyan and Tyler Jarvis.

Ruyan and Jarvis took over Cuvee at the beginning of 2017 after an extensive renovation and the restaurant focused on "elevated regional cuisine with a touch of southern influence."

Neither Ruyan or Jarvis responded to interview requests for this article, but the Jackacuda's Facebook page announced the restaurant was closing on Jan. 6 for "winter repairs and renovations" and the next post, on Jan. 16, announced the move to the former Cuvee location "due to unexpected construction delays."

The Facebook post set a goal of opening at the new location by the end of the month, which it did, welcoming customers back on Jan. 30.

Jackacuda's is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with a happy hour from 2 p.m.-6 p.m.