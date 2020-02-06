For the Fort Walton Beach, Destin area

Forecast:

Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 4pm, then a chance of showers. Some storms could be severe, with heavy rain. High near 68. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 42. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

• Flash Flood Watch until February 6, 06:00pm

• Tornado Watch until February 6, 12:00pm

• High Surf Advisory until February 7, 06:00am

• Wind Advisory until February 6, 10:00am

Flood Warning extended until Monday afternoon...The Flood Warning continues for the Shoal River Near Crestview

* From this afternoon until Monday afternoon.

* At 2AM Thursday the stage was 6.1 feet.

* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

* Forecast to rise above flood stage by this afternoon and continue to rise near 10.4 feet by tomorrow evening.

* At 10.0 feet...Some flooding of trailers north of the Okaloosa Correctional Institue. Water surrounds home on Sowel Road.

For the Panama City Area

Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, then showers likely after 4pm. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. Temperature falling to around 64 by 5pm. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Showers likely before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10pm and 1am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

• Flash Flood Watch until February 6, 09:00pm

• Tornado Watch until February 6, 01:00pm

• High Surf Advisory until February 7, 03:00pm

• Wind Advisory until February 7, 07:00am