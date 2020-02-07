SHALIMAR — Veteran Okaloosa County prosecutor Ginger Bowden Madden has joined Bill Eddins‘ endorsed candidate Greg Marcille in the race to become the First Judicial Circuit’s next state attorney.

Madden, who has been an assistant state attorney for over 25 years, filed Thursday as a Republican to oppose Marcille, also running as a Republican, to succeed the retiring Eddins.

"I‘m so excited to begin this new phase of public service by putting my name before the voters and earning their trust to lead this critically important office," Madden said in a news release.

In the release announcing her candidacy, Madden said she was proud to have worked in every division of criminal court, including Circuit Court, County Court and Juvenile Court.

At present, she supervises assistant prosecutors serving in county and juvenile courts, the release said, and has served as lead prosecutor in programs that include Okaloosa County‘s ground-breaking Veteran’s Treatment Court.

Marcille has served as Eddins‘ chief assistant state attorney for the entirety of Eddins’ stay in office.

On the day he announced his retirement, Eddins endorsed Marcille, and said he had made the decision to leave office only after Marcille agreed to run to succeed him.

"I believe he will maintain the stability, effectiveness and policies and procedures of the office," Eddins said.

Marcille filed paperwork Jan. 9 to run for the state attorney‘s job.

Madden has handled thousands of cases and has tried over 200 trials to verdict, the release announcing her candidacy said, and her involvement in the legal community is extensive.

She is the daughter of former FSU football coach Bobby Bowden. Her brothers Tommy, Terry, and Jeff Bowden are also prominent names in the coaching profession.