New Orleans Pelicans (21-31, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (31-21, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to end its four-game skid when the Pacers play New Orleans.

The Pacers have gone 18-8 at home. Indiana is third in the Eastern Conference shooting 37 percent from deep led by Doug McDermott shooting 44.7 percent from 3-point range.

The Pelicans are 11-15 in road games. New Orleans ranks fifth in the league with 46.4 rebounds per game. Derrick Favors paces the Pelicans with 10.0.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Pelicans won 120-98 in the last meeting on Dec. 28. Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 24 points, and Aaron Holiday led Indiana with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 12.7 rebounds for the Pacers. McDermott has averaged 14.1 points and 2 rebounds while shooting 54.8 percent over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Jrue Holiday ranks second on the Pelicans averaging 19.2 points and is adding 4.6 rebounds. Zion Williamson has averaged 15.8 points and totaled six rebounds while shooting 48.6 percent over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 110 points, 38.6 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 120.8 points, 48.5 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: TJ Warren: out (concussion), Victor Oladipo: out (rest).

Pelicans: Kenrich Williams: day to day (back), Darius Miller: out (achilles), Brandon Ingram: day to day (ankle).

