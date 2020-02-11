EGLIN AFB — Allegiant announced on Tuesday that a new nonstop route to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport from Central Illinois Regional Airport at Bloomington-Normal will begin June 4.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Photos through the years at VPS

The company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $49.*

“We are excited to continue our growth in Destin,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue.

RELATED: NWF airports grow together despite unique histories

Central Illinois Regional Airport is located south of Chicago, Illinois in the town of Bloomington.

The new seasonal route via Destin-Fort Walton Beach will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.