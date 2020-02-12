The confused Florida gator liberated itself, according to a spokesman for the city of North Port.

A Florida alligator wandered into a North Port garage this week, but the confused reptile found its bearing and liberated itself before a trapper arrived, the city said.

The 7-foot-long alligator walked into the garage on Hobblebrush Drive on Tuesday afternoon, the city reported on Facebook. Photos showed the gator hanging out between a parked Honda and a water heater. Spokesman Joshua Taylor said in an email that the alligator moved itself into a nearby canal before a trapper arrived.

That was a good move for the gator. Alligators over four feet in length that are deemed a “nuisance,” meaning a threat to people pets or property, are trapped and killed, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says.

The state does not relocate nuisance alligators because they often try to return to their capture site and could also pose a threat to established alligators if they were released in remote wild areas.

