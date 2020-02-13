It likely will be weeks before a final report is issued in the crash of a private C-130 firefighting aircraft in Australia last month, according to the Australian Transport Safety Board. The crash claimed the life of Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Rick DeMorgan of Navarre and two other people.

CANBERRA, Australia — It likely will be weeks before any detailed official information is available on the Jan. 23 crash of a C-130 firefighting aircraft in Australia that took the life of a Hurlburt Field airman and two other people.

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Rick A. DeMorgan Jr., 43, of Navarre, an evaluator flight engineer with the 4th Special Operations Squadron, was one of three crew members aboard the private firefighting aircraft when it went down near Peak View in New South Wales.

RELATED: Firefighter killed in Australia was Hurlburt airman

The plane crashed after dumping a load of fire retardant on one of the wildfires that had plagued that part of the country. Only recently have the fires been declared to be contained, as the area has received its heaviest rainfall in 30 years.

RELATED: Hurlburt honors airman who died fighting Australian fires

DeMorgan, just weeks away from retirement from the Air Force, was working with Coulson Aviation, a multinational aviation services company that operates from the United States, Canada and Australia. Also in the aircraft were Capt. Ian H. McBeth of Great Falls, Montana, and First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson of Buckeye, Arizona.

“At this stage we’re not providing further updates on the progress of this investigation until we release a preliminary report in coming weeks,” Gerard Frawley, senior media adviser to the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, wrote in a Wednesday email responding to a Daily News inquiry.

Frawley explained that “once an investigation is underway after the initial few days typically we don’t provide media updates outside of the release of any reports that we publish ... .” That is done, he said, “out of sensitivity to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.”

According to the ATSB website, the investigation currently is in the evidence collection phase. Additionally, the ATSB has classified its probe as a “complex investigation,” one of the more serious among the agency’s five types of investigations.

Complex investigations can move beyond the immediate circumstances of a crash and consider organizational processes and cultures of the aircraft operator, regulatory agencies and other authorities.

Thus far, the only official information from the ATSB regarding the crash is that “(w)hile conducting fire control operations, the aircraft collided with terrain after completing a fire retardant drop. The three flight crew on board were fatally injured, and the aircraft was destroyed.”

The ATSB deployed a team of safety investigators to map the site and identify aircraft components for further examination “at specialist technical facilities,” according to the agency’s initial report.

The investigation also includes analysis of any recorded data, as well as a review of weather information, aircraft maintenance and flight crew records, and interviews with any witnesses.

According to the ATSB, the only instance in which information will be released prior to a final report will be if the investigation reveals any “safety critical information” that could affect operations of other aircraft. That exception will be made, the agency explained, “so appropriate and timely safety action can be taken” to prevent additional mishaps.

A memorial service for DeMorgan was held at Hurlburt Field on Jan. 31, where he was remembered as “the best in this profession,” by Senior Master Sgt. Benjamin Buzga, senior enlisted leader with the 4th Special Operations Squadron.

“His high standards of integrity and performance had an effect that inspired others to rise and achieve higher levels of performance themselves,” said Buzga, according to an account of the memorial service from the 1st Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt Field.

In the days after the crash, according to 1st Lt. Steven Bodovinitz, officer in charge of public affairs for the 1st Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt Field, a member of the wing’s 4th Special Operations Squadron was sent to Australia “to ensure the dignified transfer of Senior Master Sgt. DeMorgan” to the United States.