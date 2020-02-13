The Nicholls State University women's tennis team received a perfect outing from freshman Carla Bouygues against the Tulane Green Wave, but the Colonels were defeated, 5-2, Wednesday afternoon at the City Park Tennis Center in New Orleans.

Bouygues improved to 3-1 in singles and notched her first victory on the No. 3 court. She outlasted Lahari Yelamanchili in a tight three-set match, 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (8-6), 1-0 (10-5) after teaming up with Morgan Forshag for a 6-2 victory at No. 2 doubles. Tulane (6-2) took the other two doubles courts for the point and won four singles matches in straight sets. The final point for Nicholls (1-4) was a walkover win by Mariia Kozachok at No. 6 singles.

"With a lot of freshmen in the lineup, we're learning as we go," Nicholls tennis coach Greg Harkins said. "We had missed opportunities, including in three of the singles matches where we were up and leading. It's just a matter of us growing as a team and finding that level of accountability. Our schedule is tough and it's not going to get any easier, but we're up for the task."

Laura Lopez and Forshag had solid showings in singles on the No. 2 and 5 courts. Lopez fell 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, and Forshag dropped her match, 6-3, 6-4. Lingfeng Gu was defeated at No. 4 while Simona Maksimovic fell on the top court against 103-ranked Mackenzie Clark.

Nicholls heads to Hattiesburg, Miss., Saturday for a 1 p.m. contest against Southern Miss. First serve is scheduled for 1 p.m.