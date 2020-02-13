Local police agencies are preparing for Mardi Gras and want you to be ready as well.

Law enforcement agencies in the Houma-Thibodaux area have released lists of safety tips that include things like staying behind barricades and painted lines, not blocking sidewalks and not throwing beads back at the floats. Other advice includes stay in well-lit areas, keep your car locked with valuables hidden in the trunk and don’t drink and drive.

Silly string and laser pointers are not allowed within 300 feet of any parade route, police added. Designate a meeting place for family members in case they become separated; attach note cards to your small children that include your name, address and cellphone number; and teach kids to find a police officer if they become lost.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office officials said the department will be “all hands on deck” for the parades. Deputies will be stationed at various spots along the parade route and will be patrolling other areas, Sheriff Jerry Larpenter said.

“We are asking people to avoid blocking intersections and sidewalks when they park,” Larpenter said. “Vehicles whose drivers don’t heed this warning will be towed. It’s very important to stay clear of floats, and to keep children clear of them. If you bring children to a parade, be sure to hold them by the hand. We get many reports of lost children or lost parents during parades. Some basic prevention can help everyone avoid heartache and worry.”

Having fun during Carnival should not come at the expense of safety, Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman said.

“The Houma Police Department encourages the community to enjoy the festivities associated with the 2020 Mardi Gras season, but take precautions to ensure their safety and the safety of others by not drinking and driving,” Coleman said. “First responders from various agencies will be available throughout the route in the event assistance is needed.”

Houma will have a drug-and-alcohol-free zone at the public bus terminal at Barataria Avenue and Main Street, Coleman said.

Unlike in previous years, the Thibodaux parade routes will not have a designated “Family Fun Zone” along the route this year, Police Chief Bryan Zeringue said. However, Peltier Park will be open while the parades roll.

Campers will not be allowed anywhere on Peltier Park property and glass containers will not be allowed on any city property along the parade route, police said.

Police are asking residents to park in designated areas throughout the route, lock their doors and remove all valuables from their vehicles when leaving them unattended.

“We remind parents and adults to monitor their children closely,” Zeringue said. “If something falls short of the barricade, do not put a child or yourself over the barricade to try to approach a moving float.”

Lafourche Parish sheriff’s Lt. Brennan Matherne said cellphones and parades sometimes don’t mix because they can lead to distractions.

“Whether you’re monitoring your kids or other people’s children or you’re simply watching the parade, you definitely want to keep distractions at a minimum and stay off your phone,” Matherne said. “Specifically we’re talking about when the parade is passing. We expect people attending parades are there to watch the parade. If you need to use at your phone for some reason, we encourage you to step back at a safe distance from the parade route. People riding on the floats are not making eye contact with everyone they’re throwing to. In most cases they’re just throwing beads into the crowd and aren’t paying attention to who’s watching the parade.”

Matherne also encouraged float riders to be mindful and throw strands of beads instead of entire bead packages to minimize the risk of injuries.

Hercules, which kicks off parade season, is set to roll 6 p.m. Friday in Houma.

