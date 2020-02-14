The Florida governor's order, as "a mark of respect for the victims of the shooting," was announced in a brief memo released Thursday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis directed flags at half-staff throughout the state on Friday to mark the second anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland.

The governor's order, as "a mark of respect for the victims of the shooting," was announced in a brief memo released Thursday.

DeSantis said he had signed a proclamation "directing the flags of the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset."

A 19-year-old man shot and killed 17 students and staff on Valentine's Day 2018 before being apprehended.

Seventeen others were wounded "in what became the deadliest shooting at a high school in United States history," according to History.com.

