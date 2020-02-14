A Fayetteville man is charged with cutting off his girlfriend’s arm with a machete, according to court documents.

Police officers were called to the 1700 block of Railroad Street just after 6 a.m. Tuesday on reports that a woman’s arm had been cut off, according to the records.

The suspect's father showed them to a 54-year-old woman whose left arm had been cut below the elbow. Officers quickly performed a life-saving measure, documents say.

The suspect was identified as Ryan Alexander Tyndall, 27.

During an interview with police, the woman said she was in the living room when she asked Tyndall for her Xanax and he told her it was in the bedroom. She said that when she walked into the bedroom, she felt a sharp pain in her arm and saw that her arm had been cut, according to court records.

She ran to Tyndall’s home a block away to ask for help. While officers were at the residence, Tyndall drove up in the victim’s car and was taken into custody, officials said.

The victim was airlifted to Duke Medical Center, where she underwent emergency surgery, court records show.

Tyndall was taken Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and, after being treated, was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflecting serious injury.

