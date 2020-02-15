The Florida Highway Patrol said in a report the wreck occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 231 and County Road 162 in Jackson County.

JACKSON COUNTY — A 72-year-old Graceville woman was critically injured Friday after the vehicle she was riding was struck by another vehicle, throwing her into the highway.

Two other people suffered minor injuries in the accident.

A 2016 Volkswagen Touraeg driven by a 73-year-old Graceville man was traveling east on CR 162 and approached the intersection with U.S. 231.

The driver crossed the southbound lanes and entered the median break, then failed to yield the right-of-way to a 2014 Chevy Equinox heading north on 231, the report said.

That vehicle was being driven by 52-year-old DeFuniak Springs man who was carrying a 2-year-old passenger.

The Chevy struck the right-front of the Volkswagen and the woman was thrown from the VW, coming to rest in the northbound lanes of the highway.

She was taken to Southeast Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama, where she was listed in critical condition.

Both passengers of the Chevy suffered minor injuries.

No charges were listed on the accident report.