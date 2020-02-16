The mock DUI presentation at Walton High School, performed for the students of Paxton and Walton, showed the aftermath of two students who were drinking and driving.

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — A wooden cross was leaned against a damaged car for a mock demonstration of the affects of driving under the influence on Friday.

A tree was lodged in the windshield of a damaged vehicle, the sides were smashed in, and smoke was pouring out near the wheel for the demonstration.

Two students chosen from the school participated as actors, “Katie” and “Bryce,” in the Friday demonstration. The character, Bryce had caused the accident after driving with alcohol in his system.

The simulation introduced the two students, with a 911 call from a witness nearby.

As the witness called for help, the two students could be heard over a microphone describing what happened.

Local law enforcement officers and firefighters acted out how they would have reacted to the scene at hand.

Firefighters on hand shredded through the car to reach one of the students, Katie.

Bryce, who had been driving, was put into handcuffs.

During the scene, one of the students’ mothers ran out crying. The firefighters announced her time of death.

After the mock demonstration, two guests talked about their own tragedy, which was similar to the one depicted.

In May of 2002, a car accident led to the death of two 20-year-old girls, Meagan Napier and Lisa Dickson. The two were driving when a drunk driver hit them, causing them to swerve into a tree.

They both died instantly.

Meagan’s mother Renee Napier spoke about losing her daughter after she was hit by a drunk driver.

“Everybody’s life changed,” Napier said. “I miss my daughter every single day.”

Because of the decision of one drunk driver, the world dimmed a little less bright, Napier said.

“Everything is about choices,” Napier said.

After some time, she began to forgive Eric Smallridge, the driver responsible. During the appeal process, she encouraged the judge to allow him to serve his charges concurrently instead of consecutively.

He served around 9 years.

“They were all very good people,” she said. “They made a very bad choice.”

Smallridge, who also spoke, said he regrets driving intoxicated every single day.

During his speeches, he said he wears a Superman shirt because on the day he drove drunk he had a superhero mentality.

Designated drivers are the super heroes, he said.

“One thing I never prepared for was ... the guilt,” Smallridge said. “You will never regret doing the right thing.”

After the event, students at the two schools were asked to sign a promise not to drive distracted, recklessly, or intoxicated.