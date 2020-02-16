Hillcrest opens with two wins

BUHL – The Hillcrest baseball team opened play in its 2020 season on Saturday, winning both games. The Patriots were playing at Sipsey Valley, taking on, first, Tuscaloosa County with a 3-0 win, then defeating host Sipsey Valley, 12-4, in its second game of the day.

Winning pitcher against Tuscaloosa County was Kyle Chastine (1-0) who threw five innings and allowed no runs and struck out six. Landon Clark had two hits, and Cade Atchison had one hit, a solo home run and two RBIs.

Connor White (0-1) pitched 4 2/3 innings for the loss, allowing two runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts. The Wildcats’ Landen Borden had two hits. Thomas Hickman, Brian Cooley, Willie Wedgeworth, David Sloan and T.J. Glasgow each had one hit.

Max Grogan (1-0) was Hillcrest's winning pitcher against Sipsey Valley. In five innings he allowed four runs on eight hits with two strikeouts. Four Hillcrest players each had two hits, including Atchison, Chastine, Clay Smelley and Mark Patterson.

Porter Bohin took the loss for Sipsey Valley. The Bears’ Jack Beck had three hits, including a single and a double, and he had two RBIs. Caleb Junkin had two hits and one RBI.

Hillcrest (2-0) hosts Hartselle on Monday at noon.

Tuscaloosa County 9,

Sipsey Valley 2

BUHL - Landen Borden had three hits and one RBI, Trenton Shirley had two hits and one RBI, and both Connor White and Joseph Freeman had one hit for Tuscaloosa County. Grant Hickman (1-0) was winning pitcher. In five innings he allowed one run on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Caleb Junkin took the loss for Sipsey Valley, allowing six hits, eight runs, four walks and two strikeouts. At the plate Jack Beck and Brandon Moore both had two hits, and Richard Fields had one hit, a double.

Tuscaloosa County (1-1) plays Monday at 4 p.m. at Northridge.