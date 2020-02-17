Brent Blankley, a 14-year Tuscaloosa Police Department veteran who has worked closely with the mayor for the last several years, will serve as Tuscaloosa’s new police chief.

The appointment is effective March 3 and is contingent on confirmation by the Tuscaloosa City Council.

"I have full confidence in Lt. Blankley’s experience and know that he deeply cares for the department and its officers and will lead our department with integrity and dedication," Mayor Walt Maddox said.

Mayor Walt Maddox announced his selection at a press conference Monday.

"I am confident that he is the right person, at the right time, to lead our department," Maddox said.

Blankley, 37, has served as commander of the Municipal Security Unit at City Hall since December 2018. He worked as the department’s public information officer for several years and as commander of the department’s midnight patrol shift.

Blankley said he will continue to foster the relationships former chiefs Ken Swindle and Steve Anderson formed in the community, with programs like the Police Athletic League and Citizen’s Academy.

"The community loved them," Blankley said of his predecessors, who both attended the event Monday morning at City Hall. "They worked hard to gain the trust of the community. That doesn’t stop there. We will continue to make those connections and be as transparent as possible for our department and our city."

Blankley was serving as the public information officer in 2015 when a suspect died in police custody. Officers had used pepper spray before the man led them on a pursuit through the woods behind Crescent East Apartments. The man died from cardiac arrest.

The death happened during a time of unrest across the country, around the time people were rioting in Ferguson, Missouri, to protest the police shooting of Michael Brown. Blankley encouraged the mayor to release more than two hours of body camera footage in the days following the death, which showed officers performing CPR and trying to save the suspect’s life.

It was a move that that helped dispel rumors and potential unrest in the community and one that Maddox mentioned at the press conference Monday morning.

"I knew we needed a leader with courage and who has the confidence of the men and women of the Tuscaloosa Police Department," Maddox said. "Someone who listens, who engages and is willing to be relentless in disrupting and displacing those who commit crimes in our community."

Maddox announced earlier this month that he had narrowed a field of more than 60 applicants to Blankley and retired captain Randy Vaughn.

The selection process included a public survey distributed to TPD employees and city residents seeking information on their preferences and priorities for a new, permanent chief.

Almost 1,200 responses were collected during the three months that the survey was active, city officials said.

The search committee, which included the city clerk, city attorney, human resources director and three TPD officers, narrowed the field to eight candidates and conducted interviews the last week of January.

Blankley and Vaughn were announced as the two finalists at the beginning of February.

"I’m humbled," Blankley said. "Capt. Vaughn is someone who I’ve respected my entire career."

Anderson retired Aug. 30 after serving as chief for more than 11 years. Assistant Chief Mitt Tubbs was named interim chief, two weeks before Investigator Dornell Cousette was shot and killed in the line of duty.

"He has made a positive impact during the last few months. He’s implemented a series of initiatives to make our community safer," Maddox said. "During one of the darkest hours, Chief Tubbs demonstrated the stoic resolve and resiliency that will be long remembered."

Blankley was awarded the department’s Medal of Valor in May 2017 for his actions during a homicide investigation.

Blankley and three other officers entered a residence with a known shooter inside in an attempt to rescue a victim. The victim had already died, but Blankley and the other officers talked the suspect into surrendering.

He graduated from the University of North Alabama in 2005 and was hired as a patrol officer the following year. He transferred to crime prevention in 2008 and formed the Citizens Academy in 2009.

That same year, he also began serving as the department’s spokesman and created and implemented the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s social media platforms.

In February 2011, Blankley was promoted to sergeant and returned to patrol before resuming the duties of the department’s public information officer, or PIO, later that year.

He remained in this role until 2015 when he was promoted to lieutenant and served as the midnight shift patrol commander before taking over as commander of Municipal Security in December 2018.

Blankley and his wife, Lynn, a kindergarten teacher at Walker Elementary School, live in Northport with their children, Breanna, 11, and Grayson, 4.