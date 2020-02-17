The U.S. Navy will conduct surface-to-air weapons testing in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a Monday announcement from Eglin Air Force Base.

The hazard area is approximately 75 miles south of Destin, according to the announcement, and the testing will be done between 6 a.m. and noon on both days.

All vessels are required to remain clear of the hazard area during those periods.

The hazard area is bound by the following coordinates: (1) 29 degrees 32.8 minutes North; 86 degrees 58.2 minutes West, (2) 29 degrees 33.0 minutes North; 85 degrees 35.1 minutes West, (3) 28 degrees, 50.0 minutes North; 85 degrees, 36.9 minutes West, (4) 28 degrees, 19.3 minutes North; 86 degrees, 9.8 minutes West, (5) 29 degrees, 2.3 minutes North; 87 degrees 11.9 minutes West, and (6) 29 degrees, 32.8 minutes North; 86 degrees, 58.2 minutes West.

Range advisories and notices to mariners will broadcast on Channel 16.

For more information, call (850) 882-5800.