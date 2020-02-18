According to a press release from the Bay County Sheriff's Office, the suspect is Robert Jermaine Rowe, a 39-year-old Freeport man. Rowe, who is an employee of the business, Back Beach Barbecue, in Panama City Beach, was arrested after the responding deputy spotted and identified a footprint that connected him to the robbery.

PANAMA CITY BEACH — An arrest has been made in a restaurant burglary Sunday night.

According to a press release from the Bay County Sheriff's Office, the suspect is Robert Jermaine Rowe, a 39-year-old Freeport man. Rowe, who is an employee of the business, Back Beach Barbecue, in Panama City Beach, was arrested after the responding deputy spotted and identified a footprint that connected him to the robbery.

BCSO deputies were called to the restaurant at 19714 Panama City Beach Parkway about 5:30 a.m. Monday. The manager had security video of someone entering the restaurant at 9:42 p.m. Sunday, about 12 minutes after closing, the release said.

The person had entered from the back west side door where security cameras did not cover, stepped up onto a counter and slipped a cup over the security camera. The safe, which contained more than $400, was missing.

The deputy noticed faint shoe prints on the counter under the security camera. After applying fingerprint powder to the shoe print, the pattern was highlighted and the deputy was able to photograph it.

The BCSO Criminal Investigations team was called to the scene and determined that because the burglar knew exactly where the safe was kept, an employee might have been involved, the release said.

The person on the security video was wearing a light-colored long-sleeve shirt. A further review of the video revealed an employee from the evening before wearing a similar shirt and red shoes with white soles. He appeared on video to be standing in front of the camera, staring at it as though noting which direction it was pointed, the release said.

Investigators then contacted Rowe and asked about the red shoes. Rowe gave them the shoes, and the pattern on the bottom matched the shoe print on the counter in the restaurant.

Rowe was arrested and charged with burglary of a structure and petit theft.