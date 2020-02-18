Being designed with safety in mind, The Powder Room Shooting Range and Training Center is expected to open sometime toward the end of this year. It is being developed by the St. Joe Company.

PANAMA CITY BEACH — A 17,000-square-foot, 14-lane, indoor shooting range is right around the corner.

Being designed with safety in mind, The Powder Room Shooting Range and Training Center is expected to open toward the end of this year. It is being developed by the St. Joe Company.

“A big focus will be on safety and training,” said Mike Kerrigan, marketing director for the company. “Plans also call for a training simulator to be included.”

Kerrigan added that the range will be managed by Joe Preston, a former Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

“He has the expertise, the training and the credentials necessary to operate a facility like (this),” he said.

Site work began in the fall of 2019. The range will sit at the intersection of Griffin Boulevard and U.S. Highway 98, next to La Quinta Inn & Suites.

“People can come and learn gun safety ... in a controlled environment instructed by trained professionals,” Kerrigan said. “We thought that it was something that could be beneficial to both local residents, local law enforcement agencies (as well as) visitors and tourists to the area.”