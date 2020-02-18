PONCE DE LEON — A Mississippi man is dead following a single-vehicle crash Monday, Feb. 17., on Interstate 10.

David S. Lofton, 46, of Magee, Mississippi, was traveling westbound on I-10 about 9 a.m. when his 2000 Lexus 300 crossed into the inside lane and into the median, according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol.

Lofton overcorrected and crossed back over both lanes, leaving the road and crashing into several trees at the 102 mile marker, the release said.

He died at the scene of the crash.