On March 13, Silver Airways is kicking off the summer travel season between two historic U.S. Air Force bases – Orlando International Airport, formerly McCoy Air Force Base, and Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, located within Eglin Air Force Base.

On March 13, Silver Airways is kicking off the summer travel season between two historic U.S. Air Force bases – Orlando International Airport, formerly McCoy Air Force Base, and Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, located within Eglin Air Force Base.

RELATED: Silver Airways begins non-stop daily flights between VPS and Orlando

“We are proud to have Silver Airways as a carrier partner at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport and look forward to continued success with direct service to Orlando International Airport,” said Okaloosa County Airports Director Tracy Stage.

RELATED (2018): Airlines announces new nonstop service under $100

To celebrate the nonstop service between Orlando and Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Silver is offering fares from $59 available at silverairways.com for a limited time for travel March 13 through May 20, 2020, for ticketing on or before February 29, 2020.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

In addition, Silver Airways offers an 11% discount for active-duty military (and their spouse and children) traveling for leisure on all Silver Airways flights, including members of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, National Guard and reserve personnel on active duty status, according to a press release from the airline.

The service will be in effect from March 13 to Sept. 7.

For more information and details on the special pricing and discounts, go to http://www.silverairways.com/destinations/atr42.