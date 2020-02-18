PANAMA CITY BEACH — The grand spot for partying with thousands during Spring Break will be closed again this season.

Club LaVela announced on its Facebook page Monday morning that it will remain closed due to negotiations with its insurance company.

The club was closed last season due to Hurricane Michael.

The club was a hot spot for years for Spring Break and tourism for Panama City Beach. It was home to popular television network MTV during Spring Break, but attendance has been down for the past few years, even before the hurricane.

Panama City Beach officials have been trying to make the transition of turning the beach into a more family-friendly tourist attraction.

Alcohol and scooter rental bans were implemented to change the negative stigma about Panama City Beach.

