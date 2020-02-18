SHALIMAR – This spring, the owners of commercial vessels and floating structures at Crab Island will start paying higher monthly fees to Okaloosa County, thanks to a revised ordinance the County Commission approved Tuesday.

Crab Island is a submerged warm-weather party spot in Choctawhatchee Bay just west of Destin and north of the Marler Bridge. The island’s "season" for businesses and visitors generally runs from March through October.

The ordinance changes approved Tuesday include a modified fee structure that will see various business owners paying higher fees to operate in the "Crab Island Entertainment Area."

For example, the monthly fee for commercial vessels has gone up by $200 and is now $400 per vessel.

In addition, two other fees have each been increased by $500: The monthly fee for each floating structure that occupies less than 1,500 square feet is now $1,500, and the monthly fee for each floating structure that occupies 1,500 feet or more is now $2,000.

In response to allegations from Destin resident Wes Fell, who is a Commission District 5 candidate in November’s general election, District 1 Commissioner Graham Fountain said the board is not out to hurt business people.

"We support everyone’s right to make a living," Fountain said. "We started this (ordinance on Crab Island businesses) for valid reasons."

The county began thoroughly reviewing the businesses after various problems, including alcohol being unlawfully sold on at least one floating structure, arose in recent years.

Some local officials and residents have also complained that Crab Island has become over-commercialized and less family friendly.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

The commission on Tuesday decided not to limit the number of commercial vessels/floating structures at the island as long as they meet other requirements of the ordinance.

Commissioners previously had heard from some vendors that a proposed lottery system to determine the number of vendors that would receive annual operating permits would be unfair.

Besides occupying a part of the unincorporated area, Crab Island is within the boundaries of the Gulf Islands National Seashore that is administered by the National Park Service.

Seashore officials are conducting a comprehensive review that will determine which commercial activities on Crab Island are necessary and appropriate, according to Craig Coffey, deputy county administrator of operations.

The review is expected to be completed prior to the 2021 season, Seashore Superintendent Dan Brown told the commission.