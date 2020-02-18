Jacksonville native Riley Green is the latest country act named to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater’s 2020 season, performing at 7 p.m. Oct. 15.

Ticket prices will be listed at $25, $35 and $50, plus fees.

Green’s opening act will be announced later.

Green’s breakthrough single was the 2018 "There Was This Girl," a litany of various women who’ve impacted the narrator’s life, co-written by Green with Erik Dylan. It went top 10 in US charts, and No. 1 in Canada. "Different ’Round Here," his debut album, came out last fall. Follow-up singles from the album include "In Love by Now," and "I Wish Grandpas Never Died," the latter breaking Top 20.

A line in the song irritated some in country radio -- "I wish country music still got played on country radio," and was ironically later edited for airplay to "I wish George Jones still got played on country radio."

Green saw public recognition as a contest on season four of CMT’s "Redneck Island." Though he got cut from season four competition, Green returned as a alumnus for season five, and wound up on top, beating out 23 other contestants.

Before finishing his first album, Green cut four EPs; in 2018, he signed with Big Machine Label Group.

Green’s been named an artist to watch by Rolling Stone Country, Taste of Country, Whiskey Riff, Sounds Like Nashville, CMT, Music Row and iHeartRadio among others.

He’s been out on tour with Jon Pardi and Brad Paisley -- in last summer’s Paisley tour, the superstar joined the rising star to duet on "I Wish Grandpas Never Died" -- and is currently headlining his own shows. More can be found at www.RileyGreenMusic.com.