Alabama State Rep. Rolanda Hollis was arrested on domestic violence charges last September in Destin and recently proposed a controversial new bill to the Alabama State Legislature.

The Alabama State Representative arrested on domestic violence charges last September in Destin is behind a new bill that would mandate every Alabama man undergo a vasectomy within one month of his 50th birthday or after the birth of his third biological child, depending on what comes first.

State Rep. Rolanda Hollis (D-Birmingham) filed HB 238 last Thursday - "The Vasetomy Bill" which has now been referred to the House Judiciary Committee. It states that "under existing law, there are no restrictions on the reproductive rights of men." The vasectomies, according to the bill, would be done at the men's expense.

Hollis was arrested on Sept. 22 at The Inn on Destin Harbor after a witness reported seeing Hollis initiate a physical confrontation with someone in her room. When law enforcement responded to the room, there was a broken glass on the floor that Hollis admitted she'd thrown during an argument with the victim, but both parties denied there had been a physical altercation.

Hollis' case was listed as "dropped/abandoned" on Oct. 2, according to Okaloosa County Court records.

Hollis was elected to Alabama House Seat 58 in a special election in March 2017 and said HB 238 is in direct response to the Human Rights Protection Act signed into law by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey last year, and represented a near-total ban on abortion in the state.

Vasectomy Bill HB 238



That law was blocked by a federal judge in Oct. 2019.

"The responsibility is not always on the women," Hollis wrote on her Twitter account. "It takes 2 (sic) to tangle. This will help prevent pregnancy as well as abortion of unwanted children. This bill is to help men become more accountable as well as women."