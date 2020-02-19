Tourist Development Department to host two meetings in March to discuss the area’s future

OKALOOSA ISLAND – Last year, the Okaloosa County Tourist Development Council launched an extensive research program that included gathering local perceptions and opinions about the Destin-Fort Walton Beach destination.

Ten primary studies followed. Overall, they involved the participation of almost 2,500 tourists and local residents, according to county Tourist Development Department Director Jennifer Adams.

One of the studies was a survey with 634 local respondents. Their top concerns were traffic congestion/lack of mobility, a shortage of beach and Gulf accessibility and a lack of Southern hospitality.

“The survey showed us that while we‘re trying to get people to go outside … even some of the locals cannot get outside,” Adams said Monday.

Now, Adams and her colleagues are inviting the public to attend two “innovation sessions,” which will include a recap of the study findings and an overview of where the destination is going.

Members of the public are encouraged to participate in the sessions by sharing ideas on how to improve the area’s future.

“The idea is to have these sessions and put together a destination stewardship plan to present to the County Commission this spring,” Adams said.

The sessions are scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 9 and 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. March 11 at the Emerald Coast Convention Center, 1250 Miracle Strip Pkwy S.E.

Food will be provided during meet-and-greet periods that will start a half hour before each session begins. Reserve a seat at https://www.destinfwb.com/connect/innovation/