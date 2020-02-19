DESTIN—Three men from Indiana were charged with felonies after a brawl outside of Coyote Ugly Saloon on Sunday morning that left two others seriously injured.

According to their arrest reports from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses said they saw the three men "punching, kicking and stomping on the victims’ heads even after they were unconscious."

Deputies were dispatched to the Destin bar about 1:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found two men lying unconscious in the middle of the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 98.

Brandon Alfred Ross, 28, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery and one count of false identification.

Robert Allen Malnar, 39, and Antonio Glen Anderson, 28, were charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

The two victims were unable to be interviewed because of their injuries, the report said.

One of the victims, found on the curb "had a swollen face, bloody mouth, and black eyes," the report said.

The second victim was "bleeding from the nose, mouth and head as well as a swollen face and black right eye," according to the report.

Both victims had fractured noses.

All three of the defendants were released on bond Monday.