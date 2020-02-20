Melvin worked for U.S. Rep. Bob Sikes and was defeated in his own run for a congressional seat by Earl Hutto. He was elected to represent Okaloosa County in the state House in 1968 and served 10 years.

Jerry Melvin, radio man, marketing genius, lover of other people’s junk and one time Dean of the Florida House of Representatives, has died.

Melvin, 90, passed away Wednesday night. His daughter, Deena Hill, said he’d been slowed considerably in his last days by heart-related issues.

He will likely best be remembered for his intense energy and the enthusiasm he brought to everything he did.

“It seemed like the older he got the more committees he joined and the harder he worked,” said Tom Rice, the owner of Magnolia Grill restaurant and a close friend of Melvin’s for many years.

Melvin was born in Bonifay and came to Fort Walton Beach to work for the WFWB radio station. He headed the Playground Chamber of Commerce in the 1960s and learned how to market the area on a shoe string budget, Rice recalled.

Hill recalled traveling from yard sale to yard sale with her father as a little girl, glad to be along for the ride because it always meant she’d be getting a Happy Meal for her trouble.

Melvin’s love of “other people’s junk” never diminished, Hill said.

“He loved other people’s junk. He brought it back to us and we’d put it in a box and recycle it,” she said.

Melvin worked for U.S. Rep. Bob Sikes and was defeated in his own run for a congressional seat by Earl Hutto. He was elected to represent Okaloosa County in the state House in 1968 and served 10 years.

In 1994 he went back to Tallahassee, regaining his former House seat and serving until he was term-limited out in 2002. When he left state government at age 72, he had served 18 years and gaining the moniker Dean of the Florida House.

Some might forget that he ran again in 2010, at age 80, after then-state Rep. Ray Sansom had to resign his seat.

He told a reporter then that had the audacity to ask if age might be a concern that he had as much fire for public service as he ever did.

"I'll put my capability, my energy and my knowledge up against any 40, 50 or 60 year old you got," he said.