Authorities are asking the public’s help in an investigation of a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in Thibodaux.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man was inside a car at the intersection of Paula Drive and Amanda Drive when another vehicle pulled up behind. A person from the second vehicle, described as a dark-colored SUV, then fired several shots that struck the car.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are asking anyone with any knowledge about the shooting to submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

Tips can also be submitted with the P3 Tips mobile application. Some tips could lead to a cash reward.