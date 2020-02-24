Seth Thibodeaux was not going to make the same mistake two days in a row.

The Nicholls baseball coach considered throwing closer Joe Taylor to start the seventh inning on Saturday in hopes he could shut down Arkansas-Little Rock and the Colonels could break the tie. He didn’t and the Trojans scored seven runs in one inning to walk away with a 11-4 win.

Twenty-four hours later and Nicholls again found itself going into the seventh inning of a one-run game against Southland Conference rival McNeese State on Sunday. Any slip like the day before and the Colonels would face their sixth loss in seven games to start the 2020 season.

This time Thibodeaux made the call to the bullpen and out walked the 6-foot-2 left hander from Georgia.

“I take the blame for (Saturday) because I wanted to throw him in the seventh inning last night, too,” Thibodeaux said. “So I said we’re not going to let it bite us again and we went with him tonight.”

Taylor did exactly what was expected of him. He shut down the Cowboys for three straight, no-hit innings to secure the 6-5 win. He retired his first five batters in order and only allowed two walks to reach safely. He recorded four strikeouts on 51 pitches, both season highs.

It was a crucial performance after the way Nicholls threw the ball late in games this season. The Colonels were outscored 19-2 after the seventh inning through the first six games. That output played heavily in Nicholls starting the season 1-5.

But less than a week after he earned his first save of 2020 in an upset of No. 11 LSU, Taylor celebrated his second save in as many opportunities this season. What’s more, it was the first time Nicholls did not allow a run after the seventh inning.

“Just staying with my routine,” Taylor said. “I know the job I have to do: go in there and pound the zone, throw strikes and let the defense works, so nothing changes. Just keep competing out there.”

A transfer out of Chattahoochee Valley Community College, — and Kennesaw State prior to that — Taylor said he’s never been specifically designated as a closer before, despite always being used as a bullpen arm his whole career.

That seems likely to change this season, though. While some college teams tend to shy away from explicitly designating one pitcher as the official closer, Thibodeaux said he sees that as Taylor’s likely job going forward.

“You saw a year ago where we couldn’t close them out and we showed a few times this year when we couldn’t close out,” Thibodeaux said. “It’s huge. You’re going to see a lot of him in those situations. He’s a stopper and he did a phenomenal job tonight.”

Taylor said he’s more than happy to play that role.

“I told coach I’ll do anything to help this team,” Taylor said. “I love these guys and we have such a great team. Anything they want me to do I’m going to give it my all and try to help us win games.”

On the other side of the plate, Nicholls saw a huge confidence boost for captain and first baseman Adam Tarver on Saturday with his slump-busting grand slam in the second inning to give the Colonels an early lead.

Tarver, who started the season 1-for-18 and had gone without a hit since the season opener, fought against the winds coming out of the cane fields behind Ray E. Didier Stadium to launch a ball over the left field wall.

“It feels good but baseball is hard,” Tarver said of breaking the slump. “People go through ups and downs. But when you do hit those downs you just keep your head down and keep working.”

McNeese fought back into the game to retake the lead, 5-4, by the end of the fourth, but a slew of mistakes by the Cowboys in the fifth allowed two more Nicholls runs to score. One run scored on a passed ball while another on a fielding error by the McNeese shortstop.

And with the lead in hand, Taylor took care of the rest.

“Our guys were hungry,” Thibodeaux said. “You could see that right away. Dane Simon gets a hit on the first pitch of our half of the (first) inning. We made a few mistakes, but we responded.”