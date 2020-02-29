In all of his years coaching baseball, Seth Thibodeaux has never seen anything like the ninth inning of Nicholls’ 4-3 win over Long Island University on Friday.

The Colonels (4-5) struggled for eight innings. They were trailing 3-1 on the opening night of a four-game weekend series thanks to four errors and an off night at the plate. Thibodeaux said the pitching staff, led by starter Trever Kilcrease, threw a good game, but everything beyond that was a challenge, to say the least.

It was going to take a miracle for Nicholls to pull out the comeback win.

It settled for baseball chaos.

A ground out, a catcher’s interference, a hit by pitch, a walk, another hit by pitch to score a run, an RBI fielder’s choice and yet another hit by pitch set the stage for a tie game all without generating a single hit.

Suddenly, against all odds, Dane Simon was at the plate with the bases loaded and two outs with the confidence that can only come from watching an opposing pitcher implode with the game on the line.

Simon said he wasn’t expecting to wear a fastball on the back of his leg to win the game. But having seen the LIU pitcher plunk three of teammates just moments before and knowing he draws more HBPs than any of the Colonels, who are already one of the most beaned teams in college baseball, it wasn’t exactly a surprise, either.

No matter how it happened, though, Nicholls wasn’t about to argue with a third straight win.

“We had been there before with McNeese last week and just walked this off, as well,” Simon said. “We felt good going into it. Once we started getting guys on base there was a bit of a feeling that it was going to happen right here. We weren’t going to stop at anything to get it done.”

Drawing hit by pitches is a staple of the Nicholls offense under Thibodeaux. The Colonels came into the weekend with 16 plunks in eight games, good enough to be tied for No. 21 in the country.

In 2019, Nicholls wore 94 pitches, tied for the 10th most of any team in Division I. The year before the Colonels were fifth with 109.

It’s a reflection of Thibodeaux’s previous time as an assistant at Southeastern Louisiana under former coach Jay Artigues, who had a similar philosophy. SLU continues to draw plenty of HBPs to this day under another former Artigues assistant in Matt Riser.

And on Friday Nicholls proved exactly why it’s such an effective strategy. Even though the Colonels weren’t playing their best, they were able to do what needed to be done in order to take the win.

It’s all part of the “gritty” mantra Nicholls preaches in the dugout every day.

“It had to bail us out tonight,” Thibodeaux said. “Our guys hung in there and we found a way to win because of it. Obviously tonight we didn’t have our best. We didn’t play well at all. But the hit by pitch was a weapon for us tonight and we’ve got to utilize everything sometimes.

“We’ll take an ugly, ugly win over a beautiful loss any day.”

Simon has a particular speciality in getting in the way of pitches. After Friday night he leads the team with six on the season. The next closest is Ivan Prejean with three. As of Thursday, the last time the NCAA updated its stats database, Simon’s five was tied for 13th most in the nation.

And while he said he never expects to get hit, he did see an opportunity with LIU pitcher Rob Griswold. Simon said he intentionally crowded the plate even more than he normally would have for the sinker pitcher.

“It’s my thing,” Simon said. “I like it, I enjoy it and I get to go to first. That helps us win and I’ll take as many as we need.”

But the magical comeback was only made possible thanks to earlier struggles through the previous eight innings.

The Colonels went down early after giving up a run in the first inning, despite Kilcrease not allowing a hit until the fourth.

With only four hits all night — one of which was a RBI single from freshman Brayden Jobert in the bottom of the first — it was the second worst night at the plate for Nicholls all season.

But the arms of Kilcrease, Peter Holland and Beau Balado kept LIU within striking distance all night by allowing only four hits themselves. The three combined with 10 strikeouts and only two walks, and only one of LIU’s runs was earned.

Balado (1-2) was credited with the win.

“That one run in the first inning was just something we’ve tried to guard against,” Thibodeaux said. “Kilcrease is the product of bad luck and us not doing something for him. I thought he was really good tonight. He didn’t have his best stuff, but we needed to make a play in the first inning and we didn’t.

“I just saw our guys tense up as the game went on and it was a little frustrating. I just had to scale back a little bit and let them play. They did it in the end, but at first it was just us playing against us.”