MOSSY HEAD— Flames fully engulfed a fifth wheel camper on Orange Avenue on Monday.

A man called 911 at 4:54 p.m. to say he could see smoke and flames coming from his brother’s nearby camper, according to a press release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters and deputies were dispatched to the scene, where crews battled the blaze for about 30 minutes before bringing it under control.

No one was in the camper at the time and no injuries were reported, the press release said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.