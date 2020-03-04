PANAMA CITY BEACH — And just like that, the Magic Mountain store of Alvin’s Island will soon disappear.

Demolition is slated to begin next week.

In a Facebook post this past weekend, the city of Panama City Beach announced the demolition, saying the property was hit with several code violations and "the cost of bringing the properties up to standard was too great to justify the expenditure. So, owners opted to demolish the properties."

The towering, crudely-shaped souvenir shop originally opened at the Front Beach Road location in the 1960s as Jungle Land, which grew out of a roadside zoo. The old shop, much like the rest of first owner Val Valentine’s offbeat creations, attracted tourists for decades and was a part of making Miracle Strip (Front Beach Road) the wild, family-oriented place that residents were proud to call home.

Lifelong Bay County residents Ralph and Michelle Hoffman were erecting 540 feet of fencing around the property Tuesday afternoon, making a first step preparation for the upcoming demolition.

They said they never imagined the day would come when they would be installing a demolition fence for the souvenir shop.

"Never for Alvin’s Island," Michelle Hoffman said, wrapping her arm around her husband’s and peering to the very top of the structure. "We used to play up there ... up the walkway, and it had a waterfall that come through up there," she added later.

"I remember this 40 years ago, just after it was built. It was a novelty," Ralph Hoffman interjected. "You had Miracle Strip (Amusement Park) across the street and this souvenir shop, plus the sharks, animals, and everything else they had inside."

"It’s one of the last landmarks to go," he said, listing other Valentine’s creations. "I hope someone preserves a little of it. History of Panama City Beach from the 1960s and 70s is all gone now. It’s all going to change."

The couple wasn’t alone in offering sad goodbyes to the Magic Mountain. As of Tuesday, the city’s social media post garnered 458 reactions, 503 shares, and 302 comments.

The majority of responses were of disappointment, and tagged other people to spread the news.

"Noooooooooooooooooo," John L. Davis wrote in a post. "Kinda sad," wrote in a post Selina Tucker, tagging Erica Tucker.

Others speculated that the demolition is a part of efforts to build new condos. However, that is not the case, according to the property’s owners.

Although the owners declined to comment on-the-record, they did confirm Alvin’s Island will be rebuilt. The owners said it was a business decision to demolish and rebuild Alvin’s and did not intend to "make it an emotional thing." City officials also confirmed long-standing code violations, noting the business had been closed down prior to the storm.

Perhaps most important, the owners acknowledged the iconic prominence of the structure by saying people have been stopping by throughout the day for several days to take selfies, photos, and ask questions.

For the Hoffmans, Panama City Beach won’t be the same without the original Magic Mountain. As past-time landmarks disappear from the local scene, Ralph Hoffman said so are the people who grew up with them all around.

"There’s nothing here left. My kids are all grown up," he said. We plan to move "somewhere in the southern Rocky’s (Rocky Mountains), maybe the Appalachians. Just somewhere that that scenery will never change."

"They’ll never tear down a mountain," he added. "Well, I can’t say that. They’re tearing down a mountain" here.

The Alvin’s Island chain has 36 stores located in Florida, Alabama and South Carolina, according to AlvinIsland.com.