New Orleans Pelicans (26-35, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (37-25, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks face the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic is sixth in the league averaging 28.5 points per game.

The Mavericks are 8-2 against Southwest Division teams. Dallas is eighth in the NBA with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Dorian Finney-Smith averaging 2.0 offensive boards.

The Pelicans are 3-7 against opponents in the Southwest Division. New Orleans is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 49.3 points in the paint per game led by Zion Williamson averaging 17.6.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Mavericks won 130-84 in the last matchup on Dec. 7. Doncic led Dallas with 26 points, and JJ Redick led New Orleans with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic has averaged 28.5 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. has averaged 21.5 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 49.8 percent over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans averaging 24.6 points and has added 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Lonzo Ball has averaged 2.4 made 3-pointers and scored 12.6 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 117.8 points, 44.9 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.2 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 44.9 percent shooting.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 122.1 points, 48.2 rebounds, 33.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points on 48.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles), Seth Curry: day to day (back), Jalen Brunson: out (shoulder), J.J. Barea: day to day (ankle).

Pelicans: Kenrich Williams: day to day (back), JJ Redick: day to day (hamstring), Darius Miller: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.