PANAMA CITY — A Panama City man has been arrested in the case of a missing and endangered juvenile.

According to a Panama City Police Department press release, Ashstun Nelson, 26 of Panama City, was arrested on charges of sexual battery, unlawful sex acts with certain minors, false imprisonment, depriving the victim the use of 911 and two counts of contributing to the delinquency and dependency of a minor.

The press release states that detectives made contact with Nelson as part of an investigation of sexual assault that led them to the Magnolia Pointe apartments.

Police located the missing juvenile inside the residence. Upon further investigation, Nelson was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing with other arrests pending.

If you have information in reference to this case, please contact the Panama City Police Department, 850-872-3100, or you can report your tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the "Panama City PD" Tip411 app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.