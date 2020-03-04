PANAMA CITY BEACH — Bay County will begin requesting funding from Triumph Gulf Coast to build an indoor sports facility at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex.

The facility is part of the planned second phase of the multi-million-dollar sports complex, which opened last year. This will be the county’s second request from Triumph for financial assistance with the complex.

“We had asked for money from Triumph prior to building the sports facility, but that application was never heard by Triumph,” said Philip Griffitts, chairman of the Bay County Commission. “Phase II of that is the indoor facility, so we’re actively pursing Triumph money.”

Triumph oversees the use of settlement money from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster. The money is used to promote economic diversity.

Instead of just the flat fields that exist already, the money for the complex would help it would diversify the sports economy in the area by adding sports like basketball and gymnastics, officials said.

The county will not begin construction on the facility until the funds from Triumph are secured. Once that happens and the facility is built, the county can then go after FEMA money to harden the facility to make it storm-proof.

The indoor sports facility will be a dual-purpose facility since it will also act as a storm shelter.

“I think everybody would like to get the sheltering operations out of the schools,” Griffitts said. “When Arnold High School was turned into a shelter for several months after the storm, it placed undue burden on a lot of those students and the parents.”

The Triumph board meets monthly and the county will look to speak to them over the next several weeks for an agreement. Until then, there won’t be a design plan or construction on the new indoor facility.

There isn’t a definitive price tag on the indoor facility, but according to Griffitts, it will cost millions of dollars.