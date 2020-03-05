Nicholls did all it could to secure the highest possible seed at the upcoming Southland Conference Tournament. Now all that’s left to do is wait and see how the final weekend of the regular season plays out.

One thing is for certain after Nicholls thrashed in-state rival McNeese State on Wednesday, 80-56: the Colonels will play postseason basketball and they will be a top 3 seed in Katy, Texas, regardless of what happens on Saturday.

What is still left unknown is if they will be the No. 2 or No. 3 seed. More importantly, as the No. 2 seed, the Colonels would receive a coveted double bye directly into the semifinal round, meaning two wins and they are Southland Conference champions with a ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

Nicholls (21-10, 15-5 SLC) does not play on Saturday due to the rotating off week, so the only way to clinch the No. 2 seed is for either Sam Houston, Incarnate Word or Central Arkansas to win its respective game. If any of those three teams win, the league office confirmed with a Nicholls team spokesman, then the Colonels would hold all tiebreaker scenarios. If they all lose, then Nicholls will be the No. 3 seed behind Abilene Christian.

Stephen F. Austin already secured the regular season title and the No. 1 overall seed in Katy.

It’s all a long journey for a team that this time last year was watching its bubble chance at the No. 8 seed slip away on the final day of the year and was predicted to finish 11th prior to the start of the season.

“It feels great just to be one of the teams that set records here,” guard Kevin Johnson said. “It’s always a great accomplishment to go to Katy, so this is a great accomplishment for us.”

Outside of SFA, no team has been as hot as Nicholls over the past month. Saturday only served as more evidence to that fact.

The Colonels won seven out of their last eight games, including back-to-back wins by 24 points over New Orleans and McNeese. Their current three game win streak sits tied for the second longest behind the Lumberjacks’ 14-game run.

And in a dramatic shift from the way most of the season played out, Nicholls has been winning with explosive and dominant starts that allow it to coast the rest of the night.

On Wednesday, it was a 25-2 run over the first 12 minutes that set the pace for the rest of the night. During that span, Nicholls went 11-20 from the field while the Cowboys shot a dismal 1-of-14, including 0-of-7 with eight turnovers.

In what will go down as one of the most lopsided halves of the 2019-20 Southland basketball season, McNeese was held to just 15 points at halftime, thanks to a quick spurt of six points over the final 80 seconds to clear single digits.

“We’ve just been trying to get ready for the tournament,” Jones said. “We clinched a few weeks ago, but we know it’s going to be different there. We’re just trying to get ready for that. If we start good then we’ll always be in a good position.

That stringent defense was coach Austin Claunch’s major focus all year. And while McNeese climbed back up to shot 41.2% by the final buzzer, its start player and arguably the best pure shooter in the league, Dru Kuxhausen was held without a field or point for the entire 40 minutes.

Kuxhausen, who only last week broke the Southland record for most made 3-pointers in a single season with 120 this year, was held without a basket from deep for the first time all year. He was 0-for-6 from deep against the Colonels.

“McNeese has had our number a little bit. I lost three straight games to McNeese,” Claunch said. “We were certainly locked in tonight to finish the season out the right way. … 15 conference wins is incredible. I don’t care what conference you’re in. We’re going to celebrate this win tonight. They deserve it. Unbelievable regular season.”

Now Nicholls turns its attention to whoever it faces in Katy.

Jones downplayed the importance of the 2-seed versus the 3-seed, saying it won’t change what Nicholls needs to do, even with the double bye. Claunch was a little more hopeful to take the extra day off, but noted in 2018 when Nicholls won the regular season title they were later upset by the No. 3 seed in the semifinal round.

The most important factor is that Nicholls continues to maintain its recent success while also cleaning up turnovers and other small miscues.

“Eight turnovers in the first half was too many, for sure,” Claunch said. “I thought we rebounded really well. We just did a lot of things that translate to winning next week. We watched that on film against New Orleans and we’ll watch it again on film — the winning things, the 50/50 balls, being on a string defensively, offensive rebound put backs, one more pass for open shots, unselfish play, making it about the team.

“Just really proud of our team. We’ve got some more work to do. Our goal is to make the NCAA Tournament. When we play like we do tonight we’ve got a chance to beat anybody.”