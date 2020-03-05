NEW ORLEANS (AP) " A Louisiana man has been sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to make restitution for receiving more than $240,000 in Social Security benefits illegally while he concealed the fact that he was employed.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans says Danny Letard, 57, of Hammond, was sentenced Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Letard received more than $240,000 in Social Security disability payments even though he was employed. Court records show he admitted to having concealed the employment by setting up companies in the names of his family members and having his wages sent to the companies.

Court records show he pleaded guilty last year to theft of government funds.