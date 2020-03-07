Baptist Hospital officials confirmed later that the hospital was treating the patient identified by the governor.

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health has announced updates regarding the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Florida.

Two people have died, including a patient from Santa Rosa County, and two new presumptive positive cases have been identified in Broward County.

A previously announced COVID-19 patient in Santa Rosa County has died, after an international trip.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday morning that an elderly man with a history of international travel and pre-existing health conditions was being tested for COVID-19.

Baptist Hospital officials confirmed later that the hospital was treating the patient identified by the governor. Local health departments have released no information about where the infected individual has been and who he may have been in contact with, citing patient privacy regulations. The departments have, however, indicated they are in the process of tracking down those contacts.

Baptist Health Care CEO Mark Faulkner said his team is focused purely on treating the virus, and that Baptist patients, visitors and employees are not at risk.

A new individual, age in the 70s, who tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 in Lee County has died, after an international trip.

A 75-year old male in Broward County has been identified as a presumptive positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 65-year old man in Broward County has been identified as presumptive positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

The Florida Department of Health is working closely with the patients, potential close contacts of each case and health care providers to isolate and monitor persons who might have been exposed to COVID-19 and implement testing of anyone who may develop COVID-19 symptoms.