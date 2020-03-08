The woman lost consciousness due to a medical condition as she was heading west on 30A.

A 44-year-old Santa Rosa Beach woman was seriously injured when her Jeep ran off the road and struck a tree, lawmen say.

The accident happened late Friday afternoon near the intersection of County Road 30A and County Road 83.

A statement from the Florida Highway Patrol indicated the woman lost consciousness due to a medical condition as she was heading west on 30A.

Her Jeep wandered off the road and into the bike lane, where it continued at a high rate of speed before running into a tree and overturning.

The woman was taken to Bay Medical Center.