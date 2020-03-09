PANAMA CITY — A kidney transplant helped make the relationship of newlyweds Carrington and Naomi Bowers as strong as it is today.

The couple describe the experience as a slingshot for their relationship. It put things in perspective for Carrington Bowers, who received the life-sustaining kidney, about what was important to him in his life.

"My friends say to him ’oh you have a good one’ and I said ’yeah, he had to almost die for him to realize it,’" Naomi said. "But he did start taking things more seriously and trying to get serious with our lives."

DEC. 27, 2019: Crestview woman seeks housing while awaiting kidney transplant

Bowers took it up a notch by asking Naomi to be his bride and the two married on Feb. 9. With everything they have been through, their marriage was a celebration of not what is to come, but what it took to get to that point.

It was late 2017 and Bowers was having some health issues that didn’t seem right, so he decided to see a doctor about it. At a mere 25 years old, which he calls his prime years, Bowers found out his symptoms were for something more serious than what the doctors first described.

"I was in Dallas, it was very cold and I didn’t have a proper jacket and I thought it was just something simple," Bowers said.

JULY 25, 2019: Panama City sisters seek GoFundMe support for kidney transplant, recovery

For his then girlfriend Naomi, it was an experience she was not prepared for, considering she had never lost anybody close to her.

"He went to urgent care first and they told him he had a sinus infection, so I thought he was just being a big cry baby," she said. "I remember he called me and told me he was in ICU, so when I got there that’s when it hit me after seeing him all hooked up to all these machines."

A lot of emotions were swirling through Bowers’ head when he found out that his kidneys were shutting down. To be as young as he was and in need of a kidney transplant was not part of his future plans.

Bowers said he remembers constantly having machines hooked up to him during the treatment process. He also had some issues with health insurance and bills from the treatments, but the community supported him in every way it could.

"He didn’t have insurance and it was going to be $6,000 a month for dialysis and he had to have that or he was going to die," Naomi said. "That’s what made me do the go fund me and the community really showed their support and we didn’t have it up very long."

The go fund me page raised a little more than $3,000 and it helped with some of the treatments and the travel to different doctor appointments.

For Bowers, the process to finding a kidney donor was quicker than what he anticipated. Cortney Seifart-Warmsley, who lives all the way in San Diego, California, donated her husband’s kidney after his death.

"I had a friend named Randy that called me and told me that he had a friend who was willing to donate her significant other’s organs to after he passed," an emotional Bowers said. "She ended up calling Emory Clinic in Atlanta on a Wednesday and Emory called me Saturday telling me I needed to be there that night to have surgery on Sunday."

According to Bowers, he still keeps in touch with Warmsley. It makes him emotional thinking about it because a complete stranger decided to do something for him.

"It makes you realize there are some good people in the world," he said.

Bowers got a new kidney on Sept. 1 and it was a day he will never forget. But even with the new kidney, he still had to proceed with caution.

"They said the first six months after your surgery are your highest risks for kidney rejection," Bowers said.

His six months ended on March 1 and according to Bowers, everything has been going well.

"I’ve basically just been keeping up the things that I’ve been doing like working out and drinking plenty of water," he said.