BAY COUNTY — Summer’s Landing Retirement Center in Lynn Haven has taken no chances.

There’s been no confirmed cases in Bay County of COVID-19, generally known as coronavirus, but Jasmine Martin, administrator of Summer’s Landing, says she’s had her facility implement new procedures and precautions. She’s not alone.

Given that the new disease spreading across the globe has mainly killed the elderly to date, nursing homes around the county have undertaken steps to shield themselves from a possible outbreak in the area.

"We’re monitoring people who come in and out and we have all the protective gear we need," Martin said. "We’ve been following all the recommendations of the Florida Department of Health … and we’re doing basic things everyone else is doing like hand-washing and having staff staying home if they’re not well."

According to the Department of Health, 14 Floridians have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state so far. Of those, 13 are elderly. To date, the disease has mainly killed older patients across the world, according to health reports.

In a prepared statement from Brookdale Senior Living, which has a facility in Panama City that can hold up to 50 residents, the company has taken a variety of precautionary measures based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Brookdale’s number one priority is the health and safety of our residents, patients, and associates," the statement reads. "Right now, our main focus is prevention. We are acting with an abundance of caution, reinforcing our policies and procedures for contagious illnesses."

Brookdale also has corporate emergency response teams in place in different regions around the country that can provide support to local facilities, like the one in Panama City, in the event of a confirmed case of COVID-19.

"If a confirmed case were to occur, we would continue to act in full compliance with the CDC, local and state health authorities," the statement reads.

St. Andrews Bay Skilled Nursing and Rehab has also taken precautions to prevent a possible outbreak at its facility.

The facility recently posted on its website a request that people not visit if they have any symptoms of respiratory illness, such as a cough, fever, sore throat or runny nose.

"We understand that connecting with family members is incredibly important and there are a variety of other ways you might consider connecting with them. These may include telephone, email, text, or through Skype or Facebook," the post reads.

The center states that it is also following the recommendations of the CDC on prevention steps, including following strict hand-washing procedures, and wearing gowns and gloves when interacting with residents who are sick.

"We also are staying up-to-date with the CDC recommendations as they are updated. In addition, our center is in close contact with the local and state health departments and is following their guidance," the post reads.

Still, many elderly residents still live on their own in the county or are being cared for by a relative. As such, the Florida Department of Health in Bay County has steps people can take to protect themselves.

"Data from the CDC is showing now that the elderly may be two times more likely to have adverse effects from the virus … these people should make preparations now, but not panic," said Heather Kretzer, spokeswoman for the county health department.

For instance, elderly residents and their caregivers should stock up on non-perishable food in case they need to isolate themselves later.

"They should practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet away from people," Kretzer said. "And they should stay away from crowds and wash their hands more."

Kretzer added that caregivers should make note of all the medications their elderly family members take and make sure there’s an ample supply.

"And if the caregiver is sick, they should avoid going to that person’s home," she said.