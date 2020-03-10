On Monday, dozens gathered near the Panama City Beach Sports Complex for a groundbreaking ceremony for new, roughly $40 million school.

PANAMA CITY BEACH — In light of Bay County’s growing population a new, roughly $40-million school is right around the corner.

Dozens gathered near the Panama City Beach Sports Complex for a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.

The school, unnamed as of yet, is expected to open August of 2021. In its first year, it will be available for kindergarten through second-grade students. After that, it will take on a new class each year with the goal of supporting up to fifth-grade students, said Bay County Superintendent of Schools Bill Husfelt.

“This is extraordinary,” he said. “New schools are only built every few decades and this is a chance for us to do something that we know is going to have a profound impact on the community.”

He added that the county’s growth was primarily found in several areas of the county, one of which is PCB.

“This is going to address the need for classroom space and continued growth,” Husfelt said.

For Steve Moss, school board chairman for Bay District Schools, the development was part of a proactive approach.

“Capacity wise, we have six schools west of the Hathaway (Bridge),” he said. “Almost every single one of them is at 90% of capacity or above.”

Moss added that the school was being built on land donated to the county by the St. Joe Company. He said there is also talk of it potentially taking on up to eighth grade students.

“Growth is a great thing,” he said. “Obviously, we’d rather be growing and gaining students than losing them, but the challenge for the (school) board is to provide capacity for that growth.”

According to Husfelt, the development is the result of a combined effort between several local groups. They include the St. Joe Company, the Panama City Beach Tourist Development Council, Bay District School and the City of Panama City Beach.

"It was just a collaborative effort of all of us coming together and saying ’what can we all do together that’s going to benefit this community, this area and address some of the growth challenges that we have,’ “ he said. ”We’re grateful and excited at the same time.“