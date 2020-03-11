Downtown Arts Walk

What: Semi-annual display and sale by local artists in Thibodaux's downtown retail and restaurant district. All of the proceeds from Arts Walk benefit Thibodaux Main Street.

When: 5-8 p.m. March 13.

Where: Downtown Thibodaux.

Admission: Free to the public.

T-Bois Blues Festival

What: All-inclusive blues/guitar festival located in Larose, hosted on an alligator and crawfish farm, featuring 18 different acts including headliners Nick Moss Band featuring Johnny Sansone, Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials and local favorites Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matous.

When: 10 a.m.-midnight March 13 and 14.

Where: T-Bois Farm, 900 Hamilton St., Larose.

Tickets: Weekend pass $170, RV pass $200, kids 13-17 $50 at tboisblues.com.

Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End

What: One-woman show starring Sue Peace based on the life and works of columnist Erma Bombeck.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 13-14, 18-21, 2 p.m. March 15.

Where: Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne, 7829 W. Main St., Houma.

Tickets: $16 at the door.

Info: 876-4278.

Kiss

What: Iconic rockers bring their "End of the Road World Tour" to Lafayette.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 14.

Where: Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette.

Tickets: $34-250 at ticketmaster.com

Jambalaya Writers’ Conference

What: The 17th annual writers' conference put on by the Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library and the Terrebonne Parish Library System, featuring panel discussions and interaction with authors and representatives from the publishing industry. Bestselling thriller novelist Lisa Gardner will give the keynote address.

When: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. March 14.

Where: Terrebonne Parish Main Library, 151 Library Drive, Houma.

Admission: $35 in advance or $40 at the door, students $10 with ID. Registration forms can be found at mytpl.org/jwc.

St. Patrick's Day on the Bayou

What: Third annual fundraiser for the Friends of Bayou Lafourche, featuring a cook-ff, paddle races, cardboard boats, 5K and 1-mile runs, kids activities, live music, and free food.

When: 2-10 p.m. March 14.

Where: Downtown Thibodaux.

Tickets: $10 for adults, kids free. Registration for paddle race, cook-off and 5K includes admission to social area.

Info: bayoulafourche.org/st-patricks-day-on-the-bayou

Race for Their Future 5k

What: Fundraiser for MAX charter school, 5K race and 1-mile fun run, including will include food, drinks, games, bounce houses, live music, a silent auction, a Cajun cook-off and more.

When: 8 a.m. March 14.

Where: Peltier Park, Thibodaux.

Registration: $20 by Feb. 14, $30 after at runsignup.com/racefortheirfuture2020 or the day of the race. T-shirt included in early registration.

Info: 227-9500.

Bayou Home Show

What: Annual showcase of all of the latest in kitchens, bathrooms, siding, solar products and more. Cannata’s Food Festival will feature free samples, tastings, coupons, and recipes from over 40 vendors.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 14 and 15.

Where: Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, 346 Civic Center Drive, Houma.

Admission: $6 for adults, kids 12 and under free. $2 military discount.

Danny O'Flaherty

What: Irish singer performs Celtic and folk songs, on six- or 12-string guitar, button accordion, tin whistle and harmonica, to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 14.

Where: Bayou Playhouse, 101 Main St., Lockport.

Admission: $20 at the door.

Duckin' Out for the Arts

What: Annual fundraiser for the Bayou Regional Arts Council, with music, food, dancing, silent auction, and celebrity guest Burton Gilliam from the movie, "Blazing Saddles." Auction features several unique, artistic duck decoys. Live music by Matt Chauvin.

When: 6-9 p.m. March 21.

Where: Terrebonne Waterlife Museum, 7910 Park Ave., Houma.

Tickets: $40 per person, $60 per couple.

Craftin' Cajuns

What: Spring edition of the semi-annual craft show and marketplace, featuring crafts, antiques, food, books and more.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 21.

Where: Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, 346 Civic Center Blvd., Houma.

Admission: Free to the public.

Spring Arts Show

What: The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild's 57th annual spring show and sale.

When: March 22-April 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Downtown Art Gallery, 630 Belanger St., Houma.

Info: terrebonnefineartsguild.org.

Mike Strecker

What: Stand-up comedian originally from Slidell, who has performed nationwide on the stand-up circuit, performs four shows in Thibodaux.

When: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. March 27 and 28.

Where: Fremin's Restaurant, 402 W. Third St., Thibodaux.

Tickets: $23 at eventbrite.com.

"Nunsense"

What: Musical comedy by the Thibodaux Playhouse about the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraiser. Sadly, the rest of the sisterhood died from botulism, so the remaining nuns stage a talent show to raise the money to bury their dearly departed.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 27, 28, April 3, 4; 2 p.m. March 29, April 5.

Where: Jean Lafitte National Historical Park & Preserve, 314 St. Mary St., Thibodaux.

Tickets: $10 to $25 at thibodauxplayhouse.com.

Wild 'N' Out Live

What: Sketch variety show with a comedic improv covering today’s pop culture events, hosted by Nick Cannon. It’s kind of like the Hip Hop version of "Whose Line Is It Anyway" with crowd participation throughout the show.

When: 8:30 p.m. March 28.

Where: Smoothie King Center, 1501 Dave Dixon Drive, New Orleans.

Tickets: $25.50-$295 at ticketmaster.com and livenation.com.

Wedding Expo

What: The Louisiana Wedding Expo 2020 will feature over 100 exhibitors with everything you need for your dream wedding. The first 200 brides to register at the event will receive a free "swag bag."

When: 6-9 p.m. March 31.

Where: Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, 346 Civic Center Drive, Houma.

Tickets: $10.

Southdown Marketplace

What: Spring edition of the arts and crafts festival that features approximately 300 booths from local and national vendors with unique, hand-made products including jewelry, clothing, wood crafts, original art, garden items, seasonal products and more.

When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. April 4.

Where: Southdown Plantation, 1208 Museum Drive, Houma.

Admission: $5, kids 12 and under free.

Sounds of the South Fais Do-Do

What: Music and food festival, with music line-up including Orange, 5 Shot, The Cool Whips, Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matous and Powerhouse. Jambalaya, hamburgers, hot dogs and fried fish will be available. Fundraiser for a local marching band.

When: Noon April 4.

Where: Cut Off Youth Center, 205 W. 79th St., Cut Off.

Admission: $10.

Good Earth Market

What: Annual celebration for garden enthusiasts with vendors from all aspects of the gardening and farming industry. The market also includes educational workshops. Vendors will be selling native plants, vegetables, ornamental plants, fresh eggs, jams, jellies, baked goods, homemade soaps and lots more.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 18.

Where: Terrebonne Parish Main Library parking lot, 151 Library Drive, Houma.

Admission: Free to the public.

Piano recital

What: Irish pianist John O'Conor, winner of the International Beethoven Piano Competition in Vienna, performs several piano sonatas by Beethoven, part of the "Beethoven 250" celebration.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 21.

Where: The Mary and Al Danos Theater, Talbot Hall, corner of Ellendale and Acadia drives in Thibodaux.

Tickets: $25-$30 at the door.

"Sex Please We're Sixty"

What: Comedy/farce set in a bed and breakfast featuring randy seniors and chemical enhancement.

When: April 24-May 3.

Where: Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne, 7829 Maine St., Houma.

Tickets: $16 for non-members.

Student recital

What: Nicholls piano students will conclude the "Beethoven 250" series with each student performing one sonata they have been studying throughout the year.

When: 2:30 p.m. May 2.

Where: The Mary and Al Danos Theater, Talbot Hall, corner of Ellendale and Acadia drives in Thibodaux.

Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for children, free to Nicholls faculty, staff and students.

"Motherhood Out Loud"

What: One-act comedy by the Thibodaux Playhouse that reveals with illuminating insight the humor, raw emotions and rocky roads we experience in life. Utterly unpredictable, "Motherhood Out Loud" shatters traditional notions about parenthood, unveils its inherent comedy and celebrates the deeply personal truths that span and unite generations.

When: 7:30 p.m. May 8, 9.

Where: Jean Lafitte National Historical Park & Preserve, 314 St. Mary St., Thibodaux.

Tickets: $9-$20 at thibodauxplayhouse.com.

Soul of America

What: Tribute to Aretha Franklin by the group Soul of America, which delivers a powerful performance of the greatest soul hits ever written in America.

When: 7:30 p.m. May 8.

Where: The Mary and Al Danos Theater, Talbot Hall, corner of Ellendale and Acadia drives in Thibodaux.

Tickets: $25-$30 at the door.

Film Festival

What: First LA1 Film Festival put on by the Bayou Playhouse, with a focus on the uniqueness of the state of Louisiana and encourages La. 1 local, film shot along La. 1, featuring the culture along the La. 1 corridor, or by film submitted by locals.

When: May 15-17, show times to be announced.

Where: Bayou Playhouse, 101 Main St., Lockport.

Info: 888-992-2968, la1filmf@gmail.com, info@bayouplayhouse.com or BayouPlayhouse.com.

"The Bachelor" Live

What: Live version of the popular romance-reality show fits an entire season of "The Bachelor" drama into one evening, giving members of the audience the opportunity to find love in New Orleans, complete with rose ceremonies. Audience members will help along the journey by asking questions, making suggestions and cheering on the participants on stage. Visit bachelorliveonstage.com/apply to apply for a chance to be a contestant. Fan favorites Becca Kufrin and Ben Higgins will co-host.

When: 7:30 p.m. May 22.

Where: Mahalia Jackson Theater, 1419 Basin St., New Orleans.

Tickets: $49-$125 at ticketmaster.com.