FREEPORT — Two suspects believed to be responsible for burglarizing a home in February have been arrested following a string of car burglaries in Freeport.

Deputies responded to a home on Symphony Way on Wednesday morning following multiple reports of car burglaries in the area, according to a Walton County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Additional victims were located at homes on Rhapsody Drive.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau were able to assist deputies in locating a potential suspect, Trishtan Medley, who they tied to a burglary in Santa Rosa Beach.

Medley, 24, was previously identified as a person of interest in the Feb. 25 incident where he and another subject were captured on video surveillance attempting to enter a home off Hamon Avenue while the owners slept inside.

For more than 30 minutes, the two men ransacked the home, stealing precious items such as swords and a briefcase with sermons from two decades inside, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were able to catch up to Medley on Wednesday afternoon and conduct a traffic stop. Kevin Wilson, 24, was identified as a passenger during the stop. Wilson was quickly identified as the second suspect in the Hamon Drive burglary.

Both men were subsequently arrested and booked on charges of grand theft, burglary, criminal mischief, and loitering and prowling. Additional charges are expected.

A third subject inside the vehicle during the traffic stop was identified as Marie Grindstaff, 32.

Grindstaff was charged with grand theft and burglary.