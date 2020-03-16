DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — As the nationwide coronavirus pandemic continued Monday, Walton County commissioners unanimously approved the declaration of a local state of emergency in a specially called afternoon meeting.

The move is designed to limit large gatherings in the county, and also to limit contact between county government personnel and the public, as COVID-19 continues to pose a threat to public health.

The special called meeting only tangentially included any mention of the young spring break crowds now descending on the area. That reference came in a short statement from District 1 Commissioner Bill Chapman, currently chairman of the board of county commissioners.

"We would ask the board to recommend to all citizens and visitors and businesses to follow the directives and recommendations as set forth by the Centers for Disease Control (the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, whose guidance has included limiting public gatherings to less than 50 people, along with urging sick people to stay home)," Chapman said.

Specifically, the local state of emergency cancels and suspends all events conducted under terms of county permits, and does the same with special events being conducted under the county’s beach activities ordinance.

Monday’s vote also suspends rental of all county facilities, suspends driving on the beach permits until Aug. 1, with a new lottery for those permits beginning on June 1, and extends dog on the beach permits for eight weeks, with no new permit applications accepted until June 1.

"Our idea is to minimize the contact between the public and staff the best we can," Walton County Administrator Larry Jones told commissioners prior to the vote.

"We want to serve the public," Jones continued. "We want to make sure we take care of their needs. We believe most of these things are issues that will provide some protections to our county staff and citizens."

The emergency declaration also moves a number of previously scheduled county government planning meetings, and cancels all meetings of volunteer boards and committees until May 1.

The scheduling of county commission meetings wasn’t specifically addressed in connection with the emergency declaration, although some commissioners did wonder about potential problems with commission meetings that might attract more than 50 people.

The emergency declaration has to be revisited every seven days, according to information from the Monday meeting, with either the chairman, the commission or the county administrator making decisions on its continuance.

In addition to the emergency declaration, the county will allow employees who can work from home to do so "to provide that safety for our staff and our visitors," Jones said.

Monday’s meeting might not be the last time that commissioners are assembled to consider coronavirus-related action, Chapman told his colleagues Monday.

"This stuff is very fluid, it changes almost every few hours," Chapman said.