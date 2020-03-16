ST. ANDREWS — The U.S. Coast Guard has ended its search for a man after he was found dead in the water near St. Andrews Bay Monday morning.

According to a press release, Te-Andre Brown was identified as the deceased. Members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found Brown near his last known location.

Details on the cause of death were unavailable on Monday.

The press release states that the Coast Guard began searching for Brown on Sunday. The Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at about 5 p.m. of a black male wearing black swim trunks going overboard from a pontoon boat in the vicinity of St. Andrews Bay.

The Coast Guard Station Panama City 29-foot special purpose craft boat crew and the Coast Guard Air Station News Orleans HH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew assisted in the search.