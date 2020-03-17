DESTIN—The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a hit-and-run that took place early Tuesday morning near Waffle House at 1067 U.S. Highway 98.

The vehicle, possibly a silver or beige Nissan with significant damage, struck a 22-year-old victim who was crossing the highway, according to an OCSO press release.

The victim’s friend said the two were at the Sundestin Condominiums when they planned to walk to Waffle House.

The victim was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for “significant, but non-life threatening injuries,” the release said.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, the release said.