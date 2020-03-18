While the number of cases around the state continues to increase, there are still several counties where no cases have bee reported

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida continues to grow, with the number jumping to 216 Tuesday.

The number of deaths in the state rose to seven, the state Department of Health announced Tuesday night.

South Florida continues to see the largest number of residents with coronavirus, with 55 in Broward, 43 in Miami-Dade and 13 in Palm Beach. Those counties account for more than 51 percent of the statewide COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus: Florida public schools to close for two weeks

Several counties around the state have reported no cases of the virus, mostly in North Florida and in the central portion of the state.

Of the 216 confirmed cases, 195 involved Florida residents, according to the state Department of Health.

Gov. Ron DeSantis took a number of actions Tuesday to try to stop the spread of the virus around the state, including deploying three field hospitals, one in Orlando, Broward County and Ocala and ordering an additional 2,500 test kits.

All public schools were closed until April 15, and the The Florida Department of Education announced school districts should be prepared to extend their educational calendars through June 30, "to the extent feasible and necessary." . Bars and nightclubs closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will remain closed for the next 30 days.

Restaurants are limited to 50 percent of capacity with staggered seating but were encouraged to expand takeout and delivery services.

Coronavirus Florida: Governor closes bars, limits restaurants

!function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement("script");o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js",d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,"infogram-async"); !function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement("script");o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js",d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,"infogram-async");

This story originally published to tallahassee.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the USA TODAY Network - Florida.