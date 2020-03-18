Kristen Shaw, 44, who was publicly intoxicated, was “shouting profanities” and being “verbally aggressive” at Great Southern Cafe in Seaside, according to an arrest report from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

SANTA ROSA BEACH — A Tennessee woman was charged with two felonies Tuesday night after she bit a Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the shoulder and kicked a second deputy in the leg and genitals, lawmen say.

When deputies with the Sheriff’s Office attempted to talk with her, she was lying on the floor, blocking off the entrance to the kitchen. The release said “Shaw shouted ’I hate men, I will cut their (redacted) off.’”

During the incident, one of the deputies ask Shaw to stand up, but she said, "You can (redacted) yourself,“ the report said.

After deputies asked her to stand three times, they attempted to help her up, but she refused. She was escorted out of the restaurant by the manager and deputies.

When one of the deputies attempted to talk to her, she kicked him. As she was being placed in the back of a patrol car, she bit the second deputy.

Shaw was put in hobbles and handcuffs. She was taken to the jail without another incident, the release said.

She was charged with resisting officer with violence, battery on an officer and disorderly intoxication.