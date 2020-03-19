All three were arrested after deputies encountered a house party in Panama City Beach that was spilling out onto the sandy beaches in large numbers — in direct violation of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent order banning crowds and the city’s ordinance banning alcohol on the beach in March.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .



PANAMA CITY BEACH — Bay County sheriff’s deputies arrested three people and dispersed a group after they allegedly violated the state’s pandemic crowd restrictions and the local alcohol on the beach ban on Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested Claire Elizabeth Brewer, 20, of Missouri and Sierra Van-Olden, 20, of Missouri, for possession of an alcoholic beverage on the sandy beach. Leah Elledge, 22, of Missouri was arrested for disorderly conduct.

All three were arrested after deputies encountered a house party in Panama City Beach that was spilling out onto the sandy beaches in large numbers — in direct violation of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent order banning crowds and the city’s ordinance banning alcohol on the beach in March.

According to a Thursday press release, a deputy patrolling along the shore heard loud music and encountered a large group of people on the sand around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a residence on Surf Drive near Beach Access 18. The large number of people at the house party and their disregard for law enforcement made it difficult to maneuver emergency vehicles around or through the crowd, the press release states.

The number of people gathered was in direct violation of DeSantis’ order that gatherings must now be limited to groups of 10, separated from each other by 6 feet, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The crowd had been warned already by another deputy for the need to comply with the order and had spread out, but appeared disorganized and drinking alcoholic beverages, a violation of a local county ordinance banning alcohol on the sandy beaches in March.

After Brewer and Van-Olden were arrested for possession of alcohol on the sandy beach, another deputy arrived to assist. The press release states that the crowd began yelling and arguing about the arrests. They were agitated and appeared intoxicated.

Elledge allegedly began arguing loudly with the deputies and agitating the crowd and so was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Sheriff Tommy Ford is putting additional resources on beach patrol to enforce all state and local laws, the press release added.